Mahama Concedes; Calls Nana Addo To Congratulate Him

President John Dramani Mahama has finally conceded defeat in Wednesday's polls and has called his main contender, Nana Akufo-Addo to congratulate him.

Citi FM’s reporter at Nana Akufo-Addo’s residence said President John Mahama has called the presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), to concede defeat.

President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress had earlier rubbished claims by the opposition NPP that they are in a commanding lead gaining over 54 percent votes in the polls held on December 7, 2016 though the EC was yet to make a declaration.

Call NPP to order – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia also earlier called on stakeholders in the country to call the NPP to order for announcing their win and also putting pressure on the Electoral Commission to immediately announce results from the polls.

According to him, the NPP is stampeding the Electoral Commission with such action.

“It is against this background that we felt that the NPP should be called to order when they were trying to stampede the Electoral Commission to declare results in less than 24 hours after the polls. We thought that it was not in keeping with due process and keeping with agreements that we had entered at IPAC with the Electoral Commission,” General Secretary of the NDC said at a press conference on Thursday.

NPP supporters storm Nana Addo's house

Scores of NPP supporters thronged the residence of Akuffo-Addo to jubilate.

