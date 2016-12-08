'Don't use false prophecies to dupe church members'

Agona Asafo (C/R), Dec. 8, GNA - Prophetess Vida Gorllu, the Founder and Leader of Mountain Camel Prayer Centre at Agona Asafo, said prophets and prophetesses should not use false prophecies as bait to collect money from their members.

She noted that falsehood is inimical to God but unfortunately some prophets and prophetesses did not care and manipulated their members using false prophesies.

This behaviour deterred many people to go to church to worship their Creator, Prophetess Gorllu said during the third anniversary of the church at Asafo in the Agona East District of the Central region.

The church started as a prayer camp three years ago with few members but God has blessed it now to grow to a membership of 400.

Prophetess Gorllu asked the youth not to allow themselves to be induced with money to cause mayhem adding; 'there is only one Ghana and elections should not be used as the basis to destroy the country.'

She said there were only two giant political parties in Ghana namely the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress and the one who would win should be accepted by all.

She called on the supporters to be mindful of their utterances and behaviours after the elections adding 'it will be unwise for one political party to malign another to create confusion.'

She called on all stakeholders in the election, especially the Electoral Commission, National Peace Council, electoral officers, the media and other political parties to guide against situations that could trigger trouble for Ghana.

Nana Yamfo Asuako, the Agona Asafohen, called on parents to advice their children not to engage in any activity that could cause mayhem.

Abusuapanyin Kofi Mensah of Agona Asafo pledged to release three acres of land free of charge to the church for the construction of a mission house.

GNA