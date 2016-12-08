Cozycozy- Lifes Good?

While I labor in the field to get tomorrows meal

The lazy man basks in the pleasures of borrowing to indulge in entertainment today

Get up and do something for yourself

Early wake, late to drawn into the sleep of night

The lazy man looks with lurky eyes waiting with passion to abeg an unsuspecting hand

Arise O young man, for R.A.S.T.A don’t beg

See a lazy child, contemplating the perceived dangers of lifting spoonful of food for waiting mouth

See a lazy youth, giving a head pan load of excuses for why painting, carpentry, art, music, electronics et al aren’t worthwhile engagements

See the mouth of a lazy person, bastardising both love and duty in the interest of peasantry

This is another puzzle under the great scorching sun, ‘Women having children for lazy man’

Hello Mr. Man, you are not handicapped both in mind and body, and even if you were, WHY BEG?

The lazy man kneels to say a prayer, and the first and only line becomes a burden to discharge

O lazy fellow, mastered by all his cells without an iota of drive and capacity to master anything

The lazy man desires race towards a particular dream, and yet the thoughts of reaching for dream is an unbearable torture and hence retreats into servitude and obscurity

The lazy ones family is held ransom by the treachery of economic misfortunes and unfulfilled dreams

Oh thou lazy one, if not for yourself, don’t you feel motivated by the destinies of at least your dependents?

Mr. lazy man’s dreams is encapsulated in the cloths of opinions, shielded in the veil of confusion, and bound in the chains of guesses

The greatest and formidable foes of lazy folks is indecision and fear

These parallel forces hinge him in the center of inaction and oscillating tantrums of madness

The lazy character is amongst the most undesirable and disgraceful characters to be and/or be associated with

Laziness is a disease, an infectious and terminal one

Like lust and inordinate desires, the lazy man’s orientation and considerations further lead him away from well-deserved freedom and honor into endless entangling cords of oblivion, regret, viciousness, intemperance, wretchedness and disdain

GET UP THEN OH LAZY ONE, DO SOMETHING FOR YOURSELF NOW!

DO SOMETHING FOR YOURSELF NOW!!!

ARISE, BECOME GREAT!

NativeDr,

NII

Rite-life Freelancer

