PNC’s Abu Ramadan defects to NPP

The Former National Youth Organiser of the People's National Convention (PNC), Abu Ramadan has defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the general election.

“Officially I have sent communication to the party indicating that I have withdrawn my membership with the party and I am moving with the train that will seek to resurrect the dead spirit so I am officially waiting for John Boadu as General Secretary to communicate my official membership of the party but I have resigned as member of the PNC,” Abu Ramadan told Citi News .

Asked whether the PNC is aware of his move he said “I have sent communication to them so I do not whether they will publicly respond or they will quietly accept the reality that I have left the party.”

Giving reasons to support his decision , he said “In this quest, I am not alone. There are a lot of PNC members who are frustrated on the ground and want to move and are working seriously for Nana Addo to be elected as President because that is where they see the hope and survival of the country so I am not the only one. It is not an Abu Ramadan thing only. “

Abu Ramadan was spotted at the NPP's final rally currently underway at the Trade Fair Centre. He said he will soon address the gathering.

It must be recalled that Abu Ramdan in 2012 openly endorsed Nana Addo.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

