Election results will shock ‘over-confident’ PPP – NPP

A member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joh Kumah, says he’s surprised at the seeming confidence of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), ahead of the general elections on Wednesday, December 7.

According to him, the PPP has not put in place strategic measures to ensure victory in the 2016 polls, yet they remain confident of giving the other parties a good run for their money.

“Anytime I listen to the PPP, I get the impression of an overconfident student going to write an examination. A student who thinks he or she is so intelligent and he must pass with excellence and so he doesn't go in with any strategy and when the result comes, he has performed abysmally. That is the problem of the PPP. PPP is not strategic in this election and their results will shock them.”

Mr. John Kumah made the assertion while responding to comments by the Executive Secretary of the PPP, Richard Nii Armah, that the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Nana Addo, is just making flimsy excuses for not attending the presidential candidates’ debate organised by the National Commission Civic Education (NCCE).

Mr. Kumah wondered why the PPP had raised such concerns when Nana Addo had participated in previous presidential debates held in both 2008 and 2012.

“Do you know the Nana Addo you are talking about ? He is not a first timer on our political scene. First of all, I am yet to see in my life any professional lawyer who runs away from a debate. From his own personal upbringing and training as a lawyer, that is what you do for your living. As a lawyer you debate everyday in court so nobody and absolutely nobody can take Nana Addo's competence and ability to debate issues from him so I am surprised that Nana Addo who has taken part in 2008 debates, 2012 debates and has been on almost all platforms in this country campaigning, can be described as avoiding an embarrassing situation,” he said.

Nana Addo on Friday explained that, he boycotted the debate because he felt both the NCCE and the state media, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), which aired the programme, are biased.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

