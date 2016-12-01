PPP, PNC join forces for parliamentary elections

The People's National Convention (PNC), and the Progressive People Party (PPP), have reached an agreement on a parliamentary coalition for some constituencies in the country for the 2016 elections.

The two parties are expected to rally their supporters to vote for each other in some specific constituencies in order to enhance their chances in the elections.

A statement jointly issued by the two parties on Wednesday, December 1, said the PPP will campaign, support and vote for the various PNC Parliamentary Candidates in Nadowli/Kaleo, Sissala East, Builsa South, Bolgatanga Central, Talensi and Walewale constituencies.

It said the PNC is also expected to do same for the PNC in constituencies such as Wa East, Bongo and Wulensi.

Read the full statement below:

The People’s National Convention (PNC) and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) wish to announce to their members, supporters and the general public that we have reached agreement on a parliamentary coalition for the 7 December 2016 election.

The PPP will campaign, support and vote for the PNC Parliamentary Candidates in the following constituencies:

Nadowli/Kaleo Sissala East Builsa South Bolga Central Talensi Walewale

The PNC will campaign, support and vote for the PPP Parliamentary Candidates in the following constituencies:

Wa East Bongo Wulensi Tempane Chiana Paga Salaga North

Ghana needs PPP and PNC members in Parliament to advocate for needed changes to the 1992 Constitution, ensure that the health, social welfare and employment needs of the majority of our people become priorities and affirm the multi-party nature of our democracy. We urge the good people of Ghana who are valid voters to vote massively for PPP and PNC candidates on 7 December 2016.

Signed:

Dr. Edward Nasigrie Mahama, Presidential Candidate PNC

Bernard Mornah, National Chairman PNC

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Presidential Candidate PPP

Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, National Chairman PPP

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor