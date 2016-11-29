Mahama bribed Bugri Naabu with Ghc3.3m, cars to smear Nana Addo – NPP

President John Dramani Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, tried to bribe the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, to destroy his own party from within, the NPP has alleged.

According to the NPP, Mr. Naabu was offered a brand new V6 Mitsubishi, a brand New V8 Land Cruiser and GHc 3.3 million to resign from the NPP and paint the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo as a dictator and damage him “beyond electability.”

Addressing a press conference today [Tuesday], the Spokesperson of Nana Akufo-Addo, Mustapha Hamid, reminded fellow skeptics of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that “President Mahama and his people have not relented in their evil ways and means to use our own people to work against the NPP.”

According to Mr. Hamid, on Friday, November 28, 2016, Bugri Naabu was invited to meet President Mahama in a meeting set up by Ibrahim Mahama and one Mohammed Awal after six months of trying.

“Around the same time, Ibrahim Mahama had tried to convince Bugri with money to leave the NPP to become a chief after Daniel Bugri Naabu's uncle died, but Bugri refused,” he added.

“According to the President, Bugri should paint Akufo-Addo as a rabid ant-northern person who could never be trusted to advance the people of the north… he was supposed to say that Akufo-Addo was knocking the head of one northerner against the other.”

In turn they were going to give him a brand new V6 Mitsubishi, a brand New V8 Land Cruised, GHc 3.3 million and on the spot they brought Mr. Naabu GHc 500,000 in GHc 50 notes, according to Mr. Hamid.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana