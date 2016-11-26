Ga West Chiefs And Queen Mothers Endorse Mahama - Grateful For Massive Projects In The Area

The Chiefs and queen mothers in the Ga West district of Greater Accra have massively endorsed President John MAHAMA's second term to allow him continue his good policies that are not only changing the phase of the capital city, Accra but the entire nation.

The Chiefs and queen mothers led by their President, Nii Tetteh Okpe II, Chief of Amamamole, showered praises on President John MAHAMA for his commitment towards improving the lives of ordinary Ghanaians and prayed he is retained by majority of Ghanaians to continue his good works which are expected to create more job opportunities and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

In separate endorsements by the Chiefs who met Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and his campaign team said the people of Amasaman, Trobo and surrounding communities can see, feel the impact of some of the initiatives that have improved their lives and would wish him victory to sustain ongoing development projects across the country.

They also advised against skirt and blouse to ensure the NDC gets the needed Parliamentary majority to help the President pursue his good policies.

Later at a mini rally the Chief priest crowned their wish with a powerful prayer, invoking the gods of the land to protect and ensure a resounding victory for the NDC.

Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga South Municipality, Ato Quaye Armah said the NDC government is proud of its achievement and is confident of victory.

The MCE said within the last four years, the area has benefited from development in the health, education, road and transport sectors among several other initiatives.

He made reference to the Ofankor Hospital which was built within a year and is due for inauguration by the President next month.

Mr Ato Quaye Armah said all clinics within the Ga West Municipality also have been fitted with maternity wards while water coverage which was 23 percent at the time President MAHAMA assumed office has shot up to 33 percent with other projects in the pipeline.

He proudly referred to the Ayalolo Bus Rapid system which is currently being piloted between Ayalolo through Achimota to Circle as a major booster for commuters especially workers who shuttle between Accra and various communities in the area.

The Ga West MCE also noted that standard in education at the basic level has improved drastically following the provision of eleven 30-unit Millenium City Schools and several other school blocks built.

"Today the Pokuase township roads have been tarred bringing comfort to motorists and passengers. We can see several projects ongoing and we know you acknowledge them and will vote massively for the President John MAHAMA and the NDC Parliamentary aspirants for Amasaman and Trobo constituencies.

In a brief remark, Mr Julius Debrah urged electorate to endorse the second term bid of President MAHAMA to implement policies captured in the 2016 manifesto which will create jobs, boost entrepreneurship and continue to expand infrastructure.

The mini rally which was addressed by NDC national communication officer, SOLOMON Nkansah was also used to show NDC sympathisers gathered how to vote to reduce the number of spoilt ballot.

The Chief of Staff'a delegation which includes Professor Kwamena AHWOI, deputy Communications Minister Ato Sarpong, Greater Accra regional Chairman of the party, Ade Coker, former National Youth Organizer of the party, LUDWIG HLODZE, some NDC national and regional executives will wrap up the 5-day campaign tour with a keep fit exercise in the Ledzokuku Constituency in Sunday.