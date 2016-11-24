Nigerian Chief Consoles Otumfuo



IT WAS a display of rich African traditions when the Esama of Benin in Nigeria, Sir Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, stormed the Manhyia Palace Tuesday evening.

The chief was at the palace to commiserate with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over the death of the latter's mother, the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

The Esama and the Asantehene are so intimate that people at the Manhyia Palace, notably the elders, have labeled the two powerful traditional leaders as brothers from different mothers and countries.

The Esama's past visits to the palace had often been characterized with massive celebrations; but Tuesday's visit was full of mourning because of the Asantehemaa's demise.

Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, a grand nephew of the Asantehene, who was at the palace, told DAILY GUIDE that the Esama of Benin Kingdom urged his 'brother' Otumfuo to remain calm in the face of the great loss.

The Nigerian monarch described the Asantehemaa's death as a great blow not only to the people of Asante Kingdom and Ghana, but also to the people of his kingdom as well.

Sir Chief Dr. Igbinedion said he and his people would play leading roles in the one-week celebration and final funeral rites of the late Asante queen mother.

Meanwhile, reports emanating from the Manhyia Palace indicate that some powerful chiefs from Africa and Ghana would be visiting the place today to take part in the one-week celebration of the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

