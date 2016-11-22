GHc400M deal: We don’t have evidence against Zoomlion – PNC

The Treasurer of the People's National Convention (PNC), Akane Adams has revealed that the party does not have any evidence implicating Zoomlion Ghana Limited in any shady deal with government.

“We have no available documents in our possession as a party implicating either the Jospong Group of Companies or the government in any fraudulent activities regarding the award or signing of any fraudulent contract between the two parties.”

This comes days after the General Secretary of the PNC, Atik Mohammed claimed that the have stumbled on some documents which confirmed that government had a GHc450 million contract with Zoomlion claiming that about GHc62 million has so far been paid the company illegally for no work done.

He said they would also petition the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the alleged unlawful payments government made to waste management Company.

“We have enough documentation to indicate monies were fraudulently paid to this entity under some very dubious arrangement. Petitioning EOCO is just the first step, we will go every length that we did in the case of Woyome and even more,” he said.

This was after the opposition New Patriotic Party first brought the issue to the public domain.

But a statement from the PNC Treasurer said the executives of the party have not even met on the issue.

“We have not discussed any item at any leadership meeting as a party regarding the above subject or issue and for that matter; we cannot claim to have vital documents implicating the above company in any fraudulent activities with the government of Ghana. Issues and allegations of this nature must be treated with care to protect the party against any defamation suit at this crucial moment as we go into very crucial elections after battling the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court just few days ago,” he added.

Below is full statement from Akane Adams:

WE HAVE NO DOCUMENTS IMPLICATING ZOOMLION/JOSPONG GROUP.

We have no available documents in our possession as a party implicating either the JOSPONG Group of Companies or the government in any fraudulent activities regarding the award or signing of any fraudulent contract between the two parties.

We have not discussed any item at any leadership meeting as a party regarding the above subject or issue and for that matter; we cannot claim to have vital documents implicating the above company in any fraudulent activities with the government of Ghana.

Issues and allegations of this nature must be treated with care to protect the party against any defamation suit at this crucial moment as we go into very crucial elections after battling the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court just few days ago.

However, if any party official or Executive has in his or her possession any such vital documents implicating either the Government or Jospong Group, then it should be made available for leadership to discuss and take a further decision in ensuring accountability and the protection of our public purse, until then, such claims remains rumors and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Akane Adams,PNC NATIONAL TREASURER.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

