President Mahama commissions Lambussie Community Day SHS

President John Mahama has commissioned the Lambussie Community Day Senior High Schools as he rounds off his 3-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

He said the school will give an opportunity to several children who otherwise would not have gotten placement upon completion of their basic schools.

The President reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring that the remaining schools are completed promising them ‘‘that a day like this will come when their schools will be commissioned’’.

The Lambussie senior high school (SHS) is one of eight Community Day Senior High Schools being constructed by government in the Region with the rest at various stages of completion.

It is the first to be commissioned in the whole of the three Northern Regions.

The giant edifice is situated a few kilometers from the heart of Lambussie and has already admitted a little over 80 students as its first batch.

Deputy Minister for Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the commissioning is a testimony of the president being a father for all.

Even though the ceremony was heavily attended but conspicuously missing were the people of Karni who boycotted the event because of their disagreement over the change in name of the Lambussie district Assembly.

An Accra High Court granted the wish of a citizen of Lambussie who filed a suit for the Assembly to change its name from Lambussie-Karni to Lambussie District Assembly.

Following the ruling the relationship between the two dominant ethnic groups in the district who hitherto were living peacefully became frosty.

President Mahama bemoaned the boycott of the event by the Karni people saying these are issues which can be resolved amicably.

‘‘As president, I am appealing to all sides to remember that we are one nation with one destiny. We cannot let simple things like this divide us.

"You can live together, you are the same people and you have the same cultures. I cannot tell the difference between a Lambussie man and a Karni man. Unless you open your mouth to speak I cannot tell the difference,’’ he noted assuring the people to initiate an amicable resolution to this issue.

Due to the numerous developmental projects that he as bequeathed to the people, President Mahama was enskinned by the Lambussie Kuoro, Kuoro Salifu Dy-yakah as the Taw-osae Kuoro meaning development chief.

