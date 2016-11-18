One Airport Square Opens At Airport

A newly constructed world-class multi-storey commercial building with retail ground floor has been opened at Airport City Accra.

One Airport Square has premium office space unmatched in Ghana, including an atrium with high ceiling, a ground floor lobby and a landscaped public piazza with cafés, restaurants, gym, shops and other services for the office occupiers and the general public.

Serviced offices available on the 8th floor has state-of-the-art architecture, fully furnished and ready-to-use.

It has many offices and meeting spaces, offering flexible lease options, including hourly rates for space usage.

The team at One Airport Square offers administrative and technical and operational support which allows clients to focus on their core businesses.

The serviced offices also come well equipped shower facilities, massage and reflexology services to help ease the tension of a hectic day work.

One Airport Square also has an on-site events centre that can be used for corporate events, cocktails, seminars, weddings etc.

There are vacant office spaces on the 1st, 4th and 6th floors, totaling more than 3000 sqm.

The square has two level basement parking space, piazza, four standby generators (800kv each), parking ratio of 1.5 per 100sqm, energy saving lights which are motion censored, two large male & female washrooms on each floor, three passenger lifts with one goods lift, 24-hour security and cleaning services.

One Airport Square is a joint venture between Actis and Myma Belo Osagie of Boston Investments Limited, developed by Laurus Development Partners.