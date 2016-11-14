Tears Flow For Kessben Journalist

People from all walks of life wept uncontrollably when the mortal remains of Confidence K. Baah of Kessben FM and TV was interred at Mampong Akrofoso on Saturday.

Family members, workers of Kessben Media, among others, could not hold back their tears when they bid farewell to Confidence at the solemn event.

Death

Confidence, 36, died in his sleep at Effiduase in the Ashanti region about three weeks ago which generated controversy.

The girlfriend, who was the last person to see Confidence alive, was later arrested and questioned by the Effiduase Police, but she has since been granted bail.

The actual cause of death of Confidence, a graduate of the Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBM&J) in Kumasi, has not been made public to date.

Last Respects

The body was laid in state at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Saturday morning for many people, including owner of Kessben Media, Kwabena Kesse and his wife, workers of Kessben FM and TV and media practitioners, to pay their last respects.

Some prominent traditional leaders and politicians, especially from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were also in attendance.

Indeed, residents of Kumasi, who thronged the Jubilee Park in their numbers, showed that they really appreciated the splendid work of Confidence in radio broadcast.

A section of the mourners told DAILY GUIDE that they did not know Confidence personally but converged on the venue to mourn due to the positive impact he had on their lives through radio for many years.

The journalist was survived the wife, Alberta Welbert Confidence and daughter Jasmine Akua Baah Confidence.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

