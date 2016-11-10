Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Book Release | 10 November 2016 15:03 CET

Patty Abbey Unveils Maiden Novel ‘Purses And Wallets’

By Eugene Nyavor

Ghanaian writer and voice over artist, Patty Abbey has unveiled her maiden fiction novel titled purses and wallets, a 296 pages eBook on amazon.com last week.

According to the former radio news anchor, the eBook which was formally a short piece titled ‘Trinity’ on her blog is now a masterpiece which paints a vivid picture of the Ghanaian society in the 21st century.

In her novel purses and wallets, Patty pays critical attention to the little dots that connects our friendships, culture and most things that Ghanaians encounter in their married lives, work places and relationships.

Patty Abbey’s effective use of every day words, rich content and dazzling effects of flashbacks and humor makes the book a relatable one. She therefore urges all and sundry to get a copy of the book.

The author of purses and wallets has been behind the media scenes for a while and was the production manager for fashionGH as well as the script writer and voice over artist for 30minitz, fashionGH and footprints tv.

The ebook is structured in 24 chapters and 296 pages and sold for $7.99.

The electronic version of the Book is currently available on the Amazon Kindle Store.

Book Release

Lust causes people to do crazy things,that virtue will be rewarded ,and that GOD takes care of his own.
By: kwaku adu tutu, manl
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img