Odike withdraws from presidential race

Supporters of the United Progressive Party (UPP) should not expect to see their presidential candidate, Akwasi Addai Odike, on the ballot as he has withdrawn his nomination from the December 7 race.

His decision to opt out of the elections follows a caution by lawyers of some executives of the party placed an injunction on the Electoral Commission barring them from considering him to as the Party's presidential candidate.

Although, his membership is being challenged by Stephen Kwaku Saahene who has filed a suit to preventing him [ Mr Addai Odike's] from filling nomination forms to contest on the party’s ticket as a presidential candidate says his decision is "personal".

A letter from lawyers of the embattled candidate Wednesday said; “we regret to notify you of his decision to withdraw his nomination filing on October 29, 2016 to contest the impending presidential elections.”

Last October when the Electoral Commissioner announced the disqualification of some 12 presidential candidates for various errors on their nomination forms, she excluded UPP's candidate because of the pending court case against him.

"According to the National Executive Committee, they dismissed Mr Odike from the party as a member and therefore have sued him in court for that declaration that he cease to be a member of the party and cannot hold himself out as the flagbearer of the UPP," John Kumah lawyer for Mr Kwaku Saahene told Joy News Tuesday.

He added that already, the UPP has placed an injunction restraining the EC from considering him as the UPP's presidential candidate and the Commission would be in contempt of court if they should disregard the court order.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com