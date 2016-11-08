NPP Masterminded Attack On Me - Former MP For Tolong

The former member of Parliament and parliamentary candidate for the ruling National Democratic Congress party (NDC), for the Tolong constituency of the Northern region honourable Alhaji Abdul Razaq Umar has accused the main opposition party or NPP of masterminding his attacked on Saturday leading to one of his campaign team member badly wounded.

On Saturday night, news broke that, the parliamentary candidate for the NDC party for the Tolong constituency and campaign team were attacked at Woyamba a community in the area on their day back from campaign grounds.

According to the information, Alhaji Razaq and team were stoned at the mentioned community at about 12:30 am thus between Saturday night and Sunday morning by an unknown gang for reasons best known to the attackers.

But explaining what happened to the media, honourable Abdul Razaq accused the constituency secretary of the main opposition party (NPP) known as Bob of being behind his attack.

According to him, the said secretary has always behaved badly towards him (honourable Abdul Razaq) whenever they two met, and he therefore has no doubt in his mind that, Bob, (NPP ) secretary in the constituency) masterminded the actions.

He said reliable sources have also confirmed his suspicion that, the said Bob mobilized youth in the community after he (honourable Razaq) and his team passed by the community on the said day to the campaign grounds to gather stones which they used in stoning them on Their way back.

One Afa Abubakari, he said had serious cut on the heard and is currently receiving treatment at a community hospital at Kasalgu, and the matter has since been reported to the district police command and will be subsequently be transfered to the regional police for further investigations.