Ghana's Ambassador to Azerbaijan presents credentials

( From Kester Klomega, Moscow Bureau Chief)

Moscow (Russia), Oct. 28, GNA - The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has received the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana to Azerbaijan, Dr. Kodzo Kpoku Alabo, in a ceremony in Baku, capital city of Azerbaijan.

Dr. Alabo reviewed a guard of honour before presenting his credentials to President Aliyev. President Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.

The envoy conveyed greetings of the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, to President Aliyev and indicated that the President of Ghana instructed him to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Alabo stressed the importance of signing the agreement on political consultations between Azerbaijan and Ghana, and conducting negotiations on the elimination of visa requirements for diplomatic and service passport holders.

The Ambassador said that during his diplomatic tenure he would spare no efforts to expand relations between the two countries.

They emphasized the existence of good opportunities for development cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including energy and sport.

President Aliyev expressed deep gratitude for the gesture of friendship extended by President John Mahama. GNA