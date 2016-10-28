When History Eludes Africans Younger Generation- We Are Left With A Generation Of Ignorant Graduates Without Identity

I am virtually concerned about the youth of our generation and their attitude towards the history of our nation. It is like no one reminds them of the former generation, their deeds, sweat and blood that they spilled to form a unified state that we enjoy today. History informs us of the past so we are able to learn to live in the present and later guides us into the future. This article is written out of a sudden sad heart; - fear and panic that may arise should the present generation is not well acquainted with the history of this Continent; we would lose ourselves as a whole. History defines the identity, culture and way of life of the people.

Ghana is rich in so much history but little is known to the present youths. This generation is becoming perverse in ways that I cannot fathom even though we are advancing in technology. For some reason I don’t know if technology and the globalization is the reason for the youth not having interest in the history of the African culture and our way of life. That I can’t best tell. I have seen lots of foreigners come in seeking to know the history of this continent, yet it indigenes do not show any interest in it countries history.

Our educational system has virtually been drafted to fit in in the curriculum of the West and Europe. I think this is as a result of us trying to emulate them, but the truth is we are emulating them blindly, we end up learning the history of other nations when our own history is kept in the drawers and we have no idea of how it begun. For example in the case of Ghana; should you ask a recent graduate about his knowledge of the struggle for independence he probably might have no clue about it, secondly the shooting of the veterans is even a mystery because we only know that three members of the veterans were killed, but do we know that the March involved all the veterans-this is critical, this part of history has eluded the average Ghanaian and the university graduate. I fear soon we would be producing a generation of ignorant graduates who have no sense of their countries history. Consider this if am wrong them tell me-

“ How many of us know the currency that was used after we gained independence, migrating from spending the British pound” if you put two hundred graduates who studied the same course would produce about only 5 student who would have knowledge about it after they have graduated.

Am not saying we have no idea about our history but the trend of which this generation is heading soon we would lose all our history and nothing would be left to teach the next generation. We have forgotten about folk tales and oral history. Pan- Africanism is a start, it teaches us the unification of the Africa continent, but today we have lost that we no-longer yearn to learn about our own culture and live it but rather that of a borrowed culture. It as though we have been brain washed. African history tells us that the African life has always been self-reliance on ourselves that what we call “Ubuntu” other than over-dependency on foreigners. But now it as though the African child has been taught to rely on others instead of believing in his own ability and talents.

My encounter with many students in Ghana has taught me no other thing that we have lost our history to white supremacy. We do not know our culture at heart

Like Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah said, we’ve been brain washed” we do not think for ourselves we let others think for us.

History makes the continent what it is today without the history the continent has no culture traits. A friend of mine from Europe once said; Africa has no history. At that point I nearly got angry because he was insulting me but I realized now that he was telling the truth. Where is the history to be told if no one knows about it? The youth can’t tell of an African culture because he knows nothing about it , our music has been transformed from hip-life and Afro music to cools, and R&B. our way of dressing has changed drastically because we prefer clothing from outside Africa than what is Africa all these traits sets pace for the growth of Afrocentricism. Afrocentric Africa tells us of how great our identity is. An African would be known by our culture and this is imbedded in our history.

I challenge our leaders and the ministries to encourage our history be taught to the coming generation. The educational system must be made to fit the African curriculum. After all we are Africans and what we learn about as African would enable us to identify the flaws in Africa and correct them. Mother Africa has been drained of it milk for far too long, let do our best to cover her nakedness with our history, and we hold in esteem the rich culture of our people. We are the best the world has.

LONG LIVE MY HOME LAND AND LONG LIVE MOTHER AFRICA.

Mark Sanchebe

SOCIAL ACTIVIST, AUTHOR AND PASTOR