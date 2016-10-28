Airtel Raises Funds For Breast Cancer Campaign

Employees of Airtel are undertaking several activities to raise funds to create awareness on breast cancer as part of the company's month-long breast cancer awareness month.

On Friday, 14th October, scores of Airtel employees stormed a 'flea market' set up at the head office of the multiple CSR award-winning company to support the fundraising effort.

Employees had a wide range of items – stationery to toys and children clothing-to select from in support of the fundraising drive.

Proceeds will be donated to organisations working to create awareness on breast cancer in Ghana.

The latest event follows the 'run for a cure' fun race held on Friday, 7th October for a similar purpose.

Speaking at the event, Hannah Agbozo, Airtel Ghana's Legal & Corporate Affairs Director said, “Every year in October, we dedicate the entire month to creating awareness and raising funds to support education on breast cancer – its causes, prevention and cure.

Proudly led by our employees, we are embarking on a series of activities to support our ambition of creating awareness and encouraging regular checks and early detection and treatment.

“Throughout the month, we are also driving an aggressive social media campaign to encourage Ghanaians to choose a healthy lifestyle.

“We want to encourage our customers and the general public to join the conversation on our social media handles – Facebook, twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #eatwelllivewell to intensify breast cancer awareness, she revealed.

This year's campaign focuses on good eating habits, fitness and healthy living, and involves a series of employee-led activities.

Airtel continues to lead in CSR programmes that enrich lives and empower communities.

The Changemaker company was recently recognized for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative across Africa.

It was acknowledged for its exceptional and far-reaching efforts to integrate sustainable corporate social responsibility initiatives spanning education, health, sports and community development.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri

