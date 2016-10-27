NMC appoints Akuffo Annof-Ntow as Director-General of GBC

Accra, Oct 27, GNA - The National Media Commission (NMC) has appointed Dr Kwame Akuffo Annoff-Ntow, a broadcaster and communications consultant as the Director-General of Ghana the Broadcasting Corporation.

His appointment takes effect from November 1, 2016.

A statement signed by Mr Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, the Chairman NMC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: "Dr Akuffo Anoff-Ntow has close to two decades of professional experience in broadcasting as both a practitioner and scholar.

'His professional experience spans public broadcasting at GBC as well as consulting for other media and communication interests across the world.'

As a trained television practitioner producer/director, the statement said, he had produced, directed and executive produced many television programmes across several genres.

It said: 'Dr Anoff-Ntow, therefore, comes to the role of Director-General with intimate knowledge of the editorial and operational workings of global public broadcasting.

'As a member of the International Public Television (INPUT) forum, Dr Anoff-Ntow has undertaken many international projects around best practice in public broadcasting and media".

He was one of 16 programme experts from around the world who planned and led sessions at INPUT international conferences in Germany, USA Switzerland and South Africa, the statement said.

As a communication scholar, Dr Anoff-Ntow's research interest included newsroom journalistic practices, the political economy of public broadcasting in Africa, communication policy, and the politics of visual representations, it said.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Communications Studies from the University of Calgary in Canada, where his doctoral thesis topic focused on: 'Public Broadcasting and the Politics of Media in Ghana: a case study of the GBC'.

He is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association, the Canadian Communications Association and sits on the Board of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA).

GNA