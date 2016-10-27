Agility Opens World-Class Logistics Park in Ghana

GNA Reporter

Accra Oct. 27, GNA - Agility, a leading global logistics and infrastructure provider, has opened a new distribution park near the country's main port, to bring world-class warehousing and logistics capabilities across Africa.

Tenants at the 45-acre Ghana Agility Distribution Park in the Tema Port Free Trade Zone Enclave including multinationals entering the West African market and small and medium-size Ghanaian companies are using the park to expand their operations in light manufacturing and export and import.

A statement issued by Fiona Abena Appiah, Office Administrator of Agility and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Agility was developing distribution parks in Cote d'Ivoire, Tanzania, Nigeria, Mozambique and Angola with `additional sites in Senegal, Mauritius and Cameroon.

'One of the biggest constraints to companies starting to do business in Africa is the lack of quality logistics and infrastructure, this is inhibiting the growth of trade, imports, exports and manufacturing.' said Geoffrey White, CEO of Agility Africa.

He explained that the Agility parks provided 24-hour security, reliable power and connectivity, and international standard warehousing and logistics services and developed 'Build-to-Suit' options for customers to meet their specific requirements.

'By developing and leasing much-needed warehousing, the Agility Distribution Parks help companies operate in Africa with the reliable, modern and secure infrastructure they need to grow their business, allowing them to access new markets without committing large amounts of capital.'

He said, to meet demand; Agility is building seven more warehouses at the Ghana Park in a second phase of development.

The company is also finalising proposals for several large Build-to-Suit facilities at the Ghana parks, each tailored to specific customer requirements with sizes ranging from 5,000 sqm to 25,000 sqm.

'Agility Distribution Parks meet international environmental standards and use eco-friendly construction materials. Agility used energy efficient roof and side insulated panels; wind driven roof fans; skylights for natural lighting; LED and energy-saving bulbs; and solar powered street lights', he added.

The 2016 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index ranked Ghana as one of the most promising markets in Africa. Africa's growing middle class and consumer spending were identified as the most significant drivers for Africa's growth in the Index, an annual ranking of the world's most attractive emerging markets countries.

He mentioned that to provide training in management and logistics-related skills, Agility had developed leadership programs for Africa that are available to local employees and university graduates.

'Trainees will have the opportunity to gain experience working with Agility in Ghana and around the world. 'Agility is investing in the future of Africa by funding and developing projects that build long term sustainable businesses'.

