Fisherman in court for unlawful entry

Accra Oct. 27, GNA - A Fisherman accused of breaking into a house at Community 16, Lashibi, to steal home appliances and monies has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Edmond Odai and his accomplice one Otoo now at large have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, and six counts of stealing.

Daniel Afortey Odai a Motor rider has also been charged with abetment of crime.

Edmond and Daniel pleaded not guilty to the various charges and have been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with a surety each.

They are expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mrs Janet Naa Akaweley Quaye on November 3.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Adu said the complainant Mr Emmanuel Buedi Kwofi is a facility officer at Barclays Bank in Accra and resides at Community 16, Lashibi with his parents and two young sisters.

On October 12, this year at about 4:05 pm, the complainant left home and returned to find out that thieves had broken into his house through the back door.

The prosecutor said the thieves entered the complainant's room and made away with a 40 inch Samsung TV, one apple laptop, four mobile phones, a school bag and GH 80 cedis.

The prosecution said the complainant also detected that his father and mother's room had been burgled and a wrist watch and cash of GH¢2,670.00 had been stolen.

The room of two sisters was also ransacked and a Toshiba laptop, two purses containing their ATM Cards and money worth GH¢1,500.00had been stolen, the prosecutor added.

According to prosecution when the matter was reported, Edmond was arrested and during investigation he mentioned Daniel as the one who bought one of the Television and two laptops to him to sell.

When Daniel was rounded up he also mentioned Otoo now at large as his accomplice.

