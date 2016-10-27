GNFS holds Intercessory Service

By Patience A. Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has held its quarterly intercessory service in Accra to pray for peace ahead of the December 7 General election.

It was on the theme, 'Ensuring Fire Safety and God's Guidance for Peaceful Election'.

The Right Reverend Bishop Samuel Kwame Hodasi, a former Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, in a sermon, urged Ghanaians to maintain the peace and respect the rule of law.

He said: 'It is God who chooses Kings for His nation', and expressed the hope that God would choose a President for Ghana, come December 7.

'No one can take something that belongs to another person,' he added, and urged Ghanaians to choose a God-fearing leader.

Rt. Rev. Hodasi said as the country approached the polling process, it was incumbent on the GNFS as a security service body, to educate themselves on the process and seek the face of God before, during and after the polls.

He advised Ghanaians to remain calm and prepare for God's words to pass in peace. 'Draw nearer to God to find perfect peace'.

'Be calm and willing to wait and prepare for God's fulfillment in your lives,' he added.

He said men had become so full of their glory and had forgotten that that glory belonged to God.

Rt. Rev. Hodasi, therefore, called on Ghanaians to continue praying for the leaders for God to endow them with perfect peace and wisdom.

'May the Holy Spirit garment us with self-restraint to ensure peaceful election,' he added.

Mrs Adelaide Annor Kumi, the Chief Director, Ministry of The Interior, said the theme was very appropriate, especially as the country was preparing for the 2016 Elections.

She urged the officers to exhibit high level of professionalism, loyalty, and dedication to ensure that Ghana goes through a successful and peaceful poll.

'Be very tactful to thwart any effort of some compatriots who would set in to cause mayhem,' she said, and tasked them to step up their game by being vigilant throughout the electoral process.

'As the statutory body mandated to manage undesired fires, I implore you to step up your vigilance throughout the country to ensure that any unwarranted and unwanted fire outbreak is avoided, (sic)' she said.

'On December 7, I also advise you to eschew any sense of bias before, during and after the elections to avoid the situation where you will become the source of conflict instead of the peace maker, and do not also indulge in the electioneering,' she advised.

Dr Albert Brown Gaisie, the Chief Fire Officer, described the 'service as very special' in the sense that it came in the wake of a crucial election that would decide who lead the country for the next four years.

He said: 'In about six weeks from today, the nation would be going to the polls to decide on who to lead the country and urged the officers and men to be impartial in their election duties and to discharge their duties without bias.

'Let the will of Ghanaians prevail over your parochial interests so as to help run a successful election. I will urge all officers to be vigilant as election approached, we should ensure that all appliances are in commission so that in the event of any unfortunate incident, we will be able to quell the situation on time,' he added.

