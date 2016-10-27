Youth encouraged to take to creative writing

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Oct 27, GNA - An American Novelist, Dr. Carol O'Connor, has encouraged Ghanaian university students to show strong interest in creative writing.

She indicated that the industry was in rapid growth - presenting job opportunities and providing people with sustainable incomes across the world.

She was contributing to discussions at a symposium on modern trends in poetry held in Kumasi by the Department of English, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

'Do we still have the Shakespeares in our community', was the theme for the two-day gathering of local and international artists and experts in the creative arts.

It sought not only to develop the creative writing skills of the participants but to also highlight the changing trends in the industry.

Dr. O' Connor called for developing nations to make deliberate effort to produce more novelists and poets, something she said was vital to the building in of a knowledgeable society.

Writing in general, she said, tended to help to better shape the opinion of the people towards life, to overcome ignorance - a major drawback on development.

She hailed the Department of English for initiating the programme and said she was hopeful that it was going to be institutionalized to improve the writing skills of students. GNA