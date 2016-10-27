Police arrest and detain two suspected robbers

By Gifty Amofa/Racheal Fosuah Osei, GNA,

Kumasi, Oct 27, GNA - Two suspected members of a robbery gang, terrorizing and making life miserable for people in Agogo and other nearby communities in the Asante-Akim Noth District have been arrested and detained by the police.

Their names were given as Denji Buyor, 29, and Umaru Jinji, 19.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwaku Osei Ampofo-Duku, Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander, told journalists in Kumasi that the pair were seized based upon police intelligence.

The gang had attacked and robbed travelers on a mini-bus of their money, mobile phones and other valuables on the Kowereso-Bebome road on September 09.

This was after they had shot into the vehicle through its back wind shield.

They had on the previous day robbed passengers in a taxi, traveling on the Ananekrom-Dukusen road.

ACP Ampofo-Duku said the gang shot and killed two farmers - 63 year-old Kwadwo Amponsah, and Abi Shaibu, 25, who were responding to the distress call by the robbery victims in the taxi.

He said the suspects had already been identified by some of their victims, adding that, the police had intensified their effort to track down and arrest the other members of the gang to bring them to justice.

GNA