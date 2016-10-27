More Volta chiefs declare support for Nana Addo

Some chiefs in the Nkwanta South constituency of the Volta Region have declared their unflinching support for the presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, in this year's election.

The chiefs led by Nana Obonbo Sewura Lipuwura II, Paramount Chief of Nkwanta Akyode Traditional Area, complained that the levels of hardship Ghanaians are experiencing is unbearable.

Nana Obonbo Sewura Lipuwura II made the declaration on Wednesday when Akufo-Addo and the leadership of the NPP in the Volta Region paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Nkwanta.

“Under President Kufuor's tenure, I can say with all certainty that, all was well with Ghana. There was money in the land and in the pockets of people. However, under President Mahama men are crying, women are crying, the youth and old are all crying,” the Nkwanta Chief lamented.

“There's a saying that you visit two markets before one can tell which is the best. We have, indeed, visited two markets over the last 16 years, and we know which is best. We know it is the NPP that can help us,” he added.

Nana Obonbo Sewura Lipuwura II also endorsed Akufo-Addo's 1-District-1-Factory policy, adding that “we know you can do it. We have already allocated a parcel of land for the factory to be sited. We know you can do it.”

He also appealed to the NPP flagbearer “to create the Oti Region [from the Volta Region], and site the capital in Nkwanta,” if he wins power on December 7.

In concluding, Nana Obonbo Sewura Lipuwura II, reiterated the unwavering support of 56 other Chiefs in the Nkwanta Akyode Traditional Area, praying for good health, wisdom, long life for Nana Akufo-Addo.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

