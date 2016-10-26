Owusu-Bempah meets police today over Akufo-Addo assassination prophecy

The Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will meet popular pastor, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah Wednesday, over a media interview he gave suggesting he had received a prophecy opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo could be assassinated.

Police say Rev Owusu-Bempah would assist them with information in their bid to preempt the alleged assignation plot.

Director General of Police Operations, COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu, says police take such comments very seriously and has warned men of God to desist from making electoral prophecies that could create fear and panic.

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International is also alleged to have said there will be gunshots at NPP strongholds on the day of the election and many people will lose their lives.

Rev Owusu-Bempah, however, says the invitation by the police is unnecessary.

He recently told a local language radio station that God did not reveal the identities of the people behind the assassination plot and hence the invitation by the police is an exercise in futility.

He said the prophecy is the outcome of a spiritual encounter, suggesting that since he will be engaging the police on the physical plane his explanations might not make sense.

Rev Owusu-Bempah said on the local language station that he does not think his invitation by the police is justified because other men of God, like TB Joshua, have revealed similar prophecies in the past but were not invited.

