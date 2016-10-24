Kempinski Hotel holds media outreach

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra, a five-star luxury hotel, has held a media and bloggers outreach programme.

The event, which was attended by more than 40 media professionals and bloggers, sought to empower participants to spread the good news about Kempinski Hotel.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the event in Accra, Mr Manish Nambiar, the General Manager, said the Hotel was inaugurated seven months ago, but already, 'there are a lot of perceptions out there that it is expensive and intimidating'.

He said the hotel was opened to everyone and want everyone to come and patronise their services.

"We just want people to know what we are doing here, that is idea of today's event," he said.

Mr Nambiar said the hotel industry was very vibrant in Ghana, and 'Kempinski being the youngest is doing very well'.

"And we hope to be the benchmark of hospitality in Sub-Saharan Africa," he added.

The participants had a taste of all kinds of foreign dishes and drinks, and were conducted around the property to see things for themselves.

Mr Leslie Assira, the Founder and Editorial Director of the Word Magazine, and a participant, described the dishes served at the event as very fantastic but strange.

Offering state of the art meeting facilities and services in the city, Kempinski Hotel is conveniently located in the downtown area and in close proximity to the State House, the Accra International Conference Centre and the National Theatre.

The property has 269 luxury rooms (largest room size in Accra), 24 suites, a variety of finance and business (F&B) offerings as well as large conference facilities and the largest spa (a location where mineral-rich spring water is used to give medicinal baths) in West Africa, a perfect mix of categories to meet the needs of both corporate and conference visitors to the country.

The Kempinski Hotels group currently operates 75 five-star hotels and residences in 30 countries.

GNA