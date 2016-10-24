‘Unsatisfied’ DKM creditors to be paid soon

Validated creditors of DKM Microfinance who were paid below the minimum amounts received so far are to be paid their respective locked up investments soon.

This is the assurance from the Official Liquidator for the company.

Some customers were angry with the Registrar General's Department after being paid as little as 10 or 20 cedis after investing between 1000 and 1,500 cedis with the company.

This triggered the creditors to boycott the process amidst threatening to vote the current party out of government.

But Principal Company Inspector for the official liquidator, Jones Nathaniel Ansah, explains to Citi Business News the development is an error which will be rectified as soon as possible.

“Some remove the money from investment to savings. When they are moving the money back from savings to investment they don't want to close their account entirely. So they leave that ten cedis twenty cedis, fifty cedis in that account.”

He added that “What we've also realized is that DKM itself never captured a lot of those creditors onto their server. So that is what we found in their server. They will get that money and then as well get their investment.”

He assured that creditors will receive all their locked up cash soon.

“We are doing a manual validation. A lot of the claims they submitted to us wasn't on their system so we are going to do it manually. We've invited the workers of DKM to join us to PWC for them to do this manually so that we can capture all creditors and settle them amicably.

Official Liquidator for DKM begins 'extra' payments

Creditors of DKM Microfinance Limited who were not paid in the first week of payments received their investments Saturday.

The Principal Company Inspector for the official liquidator, Jones Nathaniel Ansah told Citi Business News that “some of those who have so far not received any payment are getting their monies today (Saturday). The commercial bank has reassigned them to come for their monies.”

A total of 4000 creditors were expected to be paid everyday for the first week of payment across the eight selected branches of GCB Bank.

The exercise has however seen a lot of brouhaha as some creditors in the various regions complain of the amount they are been paid.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana