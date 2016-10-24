Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 24 October 2016 10:36 CET

'Mahama deserves 'thank you' for ending 'dumsor'' – Dele Momodu

By MyJoyOnline

Nigerian businessman and publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Dele Momodu says it is unfortunate that Ghanaians are unable to appreciate the remarkable achievements chalked under President John Mahama.

According to him, if the president is to be blamed for problems then he deserves commendation for progress the country makes under his leadership.

Picking out an example, the Nigerian politician and a self-confessed admirer of Ghana said, the president is not getting enough credit for bringing the almost four year erratic power supply to an end.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Chief Momodu said “I remember when ‘dumsor’ ‘dumsor’ was at its peak, everybody attacked President Mahama now that ‘dumsor’ has virtually vanished…more than 80, 90 percent stable…nobody remembers to say thank you.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]

