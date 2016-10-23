Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NDC News | 23 October 2016 23:41 CET

NDC’s Number 3 Position On Ballot Paper Sign Of Victory – Kofi Adams

By Daily Guide

The National Co-ordinator of the 2016 John Mahama campaign,Kofi Adams has indicated that the governing National Democratic Congress' (NDC) number 3 position on the parliamentary ballot paper is a testament to God's ordained victory for the party in the December polls.

According to Kofi Adams, the symbolism associated with the party's selected spot on the ballot paper in elections since 2008 is on course because the President is the third person by the name of John to lead the party.

Kofi Adams made the comment at  the campaign launch of the party's candidate in the Adentan constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.

The governing NDC and the opposition NPP  on Thursday  picked the third and fifth spot respectively on the parliamentary ballot for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Seven (7) political parties were present to ballot for their spots on the parliamentary ballot paper.

-citifmonline

NDC News

