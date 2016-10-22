DKM Customers Angry With Govt

Customers of DKM Micro Finance Company have expressed their anger at the government and the consultant liquidator charged to assess and reimburse them after their investments had gone down the drain.

They said some customers who invested about GH¢20,000 and more were offered cheques for between GH¢10 and GH¢20 at the Bolgatanga branch of the GCB Bank as reimbursement.

Some of the aggrieved customers who expressed their frustrations and disappointment to the Ghana News Agency, called on the official liquidator to explain the action.

“The liquidator should come out and tell us clearly what they are doing because ten cedis can't buy even charcoal in the market,” an aggrieved customer said.

“We are suffering. I work tirelessly because of my grandchildren. What will I use to cater for them? Ghana government should help us to cater for our children and grandchildren,” said an aggrieved middle-aged woman.

The GNA also gathered that some customers who received payments earlier and had invested less than GH¢3,500 were given their exact investments, while those who invested above that amount were also paid GH¢3,500.

It observed that those slated for payment on particular dates per the company's list, had not been paid since the process began on October 17.

There was heavy police presence at the bank and payments were suspended as at the time the GNA visited the scene.