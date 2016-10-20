NCCE organises training to promote peaceful elections

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 20, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS) has organised a day's training for Inter Party Dialogue Committees (IPDCs) on the need for peaceful elections.

The event held in Tamale was to enhance the capacity of the IPDCs on conflict prevention and dispute management especially in the hot spot areas of the Northern Region.

It was also meant to increase the Committee's knowledge on the electoral processes to enable them execute their work well.

Mr Joseph Amadu Haruna, the Chairman of the Inter Party Dialogue Committee, urged members of the Committees to ensure that the political parties conducted themselves in a manner that would promote peaceful elections.

He urged the IPDC members to collaborate effectively with the NCCE, political parties, the youth, women, security agencies, district assemblies, traditional authorities, faith based organisations and community leaders to promote non-violence in the coming elections.

Mr Haruna urged them to enforce the electoral rules and regulations and the political parties' code of conduct to achieve a free, fair and violence-free election.

He called on the Committees to also monitor the behaviour of the electorates and supporters of political parties who are often used by the parties to commit electoral offenses.

Mr Tijani Hardi, the Executive Director of RAINS, appealed to women and youth groups to help ensure that the elections are credible to bring about the needed development in the country.

