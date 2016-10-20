Empowerment of women is the key to our development - Nana Konadu Rawlings

Takoradi, Oct. 20, GNA - Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, a former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, has said it was only through the empowerment of women that Ghana can witness significant development.

She said, 'We neglect women as a nation at our own peril, let empower them, give them the necessary skills and trade and we will be surprised how this could translate into the nurturing of useful leaders and propel the growth of the country as a whole.'

Nana Konadu said this during an interaction session with the Western Regional Queen Mothers Association in Takoradi.

She said there were lots of basic things the nation could focus on to enhance the livelihood of its people and called for stronger partnership between industry, academia and the government to focus on skills development programmes.

Nana Konadu, also the founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP), said the party was focused on transforming the future of the country through technical and vocational education.

She said the party believes in re-equipping the polytechnics to train the needed manpower for the country adding, 'It is not about names…is about what you can do'.

On moral decadence and lack of respect and environment sanitation, she tasked the queen mothers to champion these ever degrading issues and help bring back the old tradition of discipline and respect for mankind.

She said, 'As queen mothers, you are the directors of the various locality that you serve and so you must help in reshaping the future of our dear country'.

The NDP founder said the party has lots of development projects in mind to alleviate poverty and the massive unemployment situations in the country calls for a massive support to enable the party fulfill its vision.

