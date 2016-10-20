JM & cronies live in another Ghana –Nana

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi.

THE FLAGBEARER of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is at a loss as to whether the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is really living in this country.

“If the President is in Ghana, then he is living in a different environment than what the rest of us are experiencing,” Nana Addo noted.

Addressing the supporters in separate mini rallies in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency, Nana Addo said the President displayed a mark of insensitivity when he looked in the eyes of Ghanaians and lambasted those complaining about the harsh economic conditions.

According to the NPP flagbearer, President Mahama and his few ministers are the only people experiencing the so-called Better Ghana, which he claims is happening in the country.

We will deliver with distinction

The NPP Presidential Candidate said the party would be committed to all its promises when given the nod. He said no single pledge will be left untouched, adding that Ghanaians should ignore the pessimistic attitude of the NDC, that the promises are not achievable.

Nana Addo urged Ghanaians to rally behind him and the NPP so that he can win the upcoming elections. He said he was very hopeful that he would be third time lucky in the 2016 elections.

Meanwhile, about 58 Chiefs in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency have given massive endorsement to the candidature of Nana Akufo Addo.

The Chiefs, who make up the Paramountcy of Atwima, said per their tradition, Atwima is a stronghold of the NPP and that there is no way the Chiefs would endorse any other candidate, apart from Nana Addo.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Otumfuo Mpaboahene, Nana Yaw Owusu, therefore, pleaded with Nana Addo to remember them when he assumes power, especially in addressing the myriad of infrastructural challenges such as poor roads in the area.

According to them, they have been left out of development under the NDC administration because of their perceived support for the NPP.

