Obuasi: Blame Minerals Commission for the Mayhem - Small Scale Miners

The Public Relations Officer for the Obuasi branch of the Artisans Small Scale Miners Association, Mr. Benjamin Annan has blamed the Minerals Commission for being the root cause of the violent disturbances that was orchestrated by aggrieved members of the Association yesterday in the Obuasi Municipality that led to the destruction of several properties.

According to him, the Minerals Commission, instead of waiting for the Movement Committee to finish their work on its Roadmap for the smooth relocation of the Small Scale Miners at Cote Dor; they rather organized a Press Conference giving out ultimatum to their members to leave the concession of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi mine or face military movement.

“Dr. Tony Aubyn did a very big mistake by not calling members of the Movement Committee before calling the Press Conference and just before we say jack the Military came in to stop the boys from working which also didn’t go well with them”, Ben Annan stated.

Mr. Benjamin Annan was answering questions as to what caused their members to go on rampage destroying properties on Shaft Fm’s Super Morning Show earlier today.

Vandalized Properties.

The irate youth during the demonstration vandalized the party offices of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four huge billboards belonging to the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP).

Several properties belonging to the Obuasi Municipal Assembly were also destroyed.

ASM Will Pay for Destroyed Properties.

The executives for the Small Scale miners have agreed to pay for all the properties that were destroyed by the agitating members yesterday.

Background

The Minerals Commission set up a 14 member Movement Committee to assist the Commission develop a Roadmap that will see to the smooth relocation of the small scale miners from the operational concession of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi mine.

The Minerals Commission after the Movement Committees work called a Press Conference calling on the small scale miners to vacate the concession and relocate to the surrendered 60% concession at Suhyenso, Kotopreso, Akasu and Adedwem.

The small scal miners who were not pleased with the decision to leave the Cote Dor site yesterday went on a violent demonstration.