If your commodity sells, you don't need to advertise - MP to Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon says government does not need the media to propagate its good works if the works were impacting the lives of Ghanaians.

Speaking on the AM show on Joy News channel, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko said even if there are any messages that are being blocked, it is "being done by some arrogant government communicators."

"No need to blame any cabal Mr Presidsent, look into your own self...blame your communicators for their arrogance," the MP jabbed.

Kyeremateng Agyarko's comments were in response to President John Dramani Mahama's claim that the message of his government's good performance is not reaching Ghanaians because some persons in the media are sieving them.

President John Mahama

The President made the comments in an exclusive interview with Ovation International Magazine.

But the MP believes the governing party has simply too many media house at its disposal to be lamenting about how to convey messages of their good works to the people.

"They have published their green book, manifesto and the president still believes the transformational message is not reaching the people?" he quizzed.

Besides the publications, Kyeremateng Agyarko asserted that most private media houses in the country are currently owned by members and sympathizers of the governing party.

"If all these media are being used and the President is still blaming a cabal, the people are not buying the message because it has not impacted their lives," he indicated.

A member of the Legal Team of the National Democratic Congress on the same platform maintained that successful commodities can still be advertized.

With reference to a satellite TV service in Africa, DSTV, and Coca-Cola he said there is nothing wrong with the party propagating its good works.

He alleged most media houses focus mostly on stories that denigrate the government than throwing light on its achievements.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]