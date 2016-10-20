GCPP 'wins' first place on Ghana's longest ballot paper

The Great Consolidated Popular Party ( GCPP ) will be the first political party on the parliamentary ballot for the 2016 general elections, the Electoral Commission has announced.

The party took the first spot after a balloting process ended at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Accra Thursday.

The GCPP is followed by the PPP while the main political parties the NDC and NPP placed third and fifth respectively.

There are 14 political parties represented on the ballot paper making it one of the longest ballot papers since 1992 when Ghana returned to democratic rule. The list surpassed the 1996 list in which eight political parties contested the parliamentary elections.

In the 2016 parliamentary contest fixed for December 7, 275 seats are up for grabs. But if nothing changes, 12 political parties will not be contesting in the presidential elections because their flagbearers have been disqualified.

Only Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has accepted the disqualification. Many others have signaled they will challenge the decision in court.

As the parties place on the ballot paper for 2016 Parliamentary election :

1)GCPP

2) PPP

3)NDC

4) UPP

5)NPP

6)NDP

7)IPP

8)UFP

9)IPD

10) UDSP

11)GFP

12) CPP

13) PNC

14)DPP

