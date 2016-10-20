Stratcomm Africa Launches Read It, Write It, Say It In La Dade Kotopon

Accra, 19th October 2016 –Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) on Wednesday launched Read It, Write It, Say It! - Stratcomm Africa literacy enhancement programme, in the La Dade Kotopon district in Accra.

The CSR program implemented by the Centre for Development and Intercultural Communication (CEDIC), an affiliate NGO of Stratcomm Africa was launched in the La Yahoshua school to equip children with effective reading and writing skills with the aim of facilitating their development and the development of their communities and the community as a whole.

Read It, Write It, Say It involves reading and writing clinics whose delivery includes the use of innovative participatory communication approaches to promote reading, writing and critical thinking among children in public schools. Stratcomm Africa initiated the program in 2000 and has been successfully piloted in the Kanda Cluster of Schools in Accra and schools in the Komenda Traditional area in the Central Region as well as the new life orphanage.

District Director of Education, LA Dade-Kotopon, Mrs. Bernice Addae said, ‘My team and I are constantly exploring ways of improving teaching and learning in schools under our district. We therefore welcome wholeheartedly this innovative approach to teaching and writing. We are sincerely grateful to Stratcomm Africa for this collaboration and we pledge our support to the realization of the success of the initiative in this district.

Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm Africa said that, “Stratcomm Africa is constantly seeking opportunities for employing communication as a tool for human development. In Read it, Write it, Say It, Stratcomm Africa combines innovative marketing communication approaches to market sustainable reading and writing skills to children whilst promoting the use of these approaches to teachers as well”.

She added that, effective reading and writing skills are critical for realization of one’s full potential because it empowers the individual and facilitates development. In addition to developing interest in reading , children also develop analytical skills and become more creative. What makes this programme unique is how it provides a platform for parents, teachers and other stakeholders in society to work together, to raise literacy levels among young people.

Prof. Samuel Kwasi Adjepong, immediate past principal of the Methodist University and Board Chair of Stratcomm Africa who chaired the event said that, “children need to cultivate the habit of reading if they want to be successful because reading is required in every area of human existence. Our community’s development depends in part on the literacy levels of our people. We should therefore not take this program lightly. He called on all in the community to support the program.