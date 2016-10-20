Manhyia Breathes New Life Into KMA

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves”.

Abraham Lincoln

CONCERNED CITIZENS, notably those of Ashanti, and predominantly, those of Kumasi, were getting agitated. The problem was with the election of the Presiding member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly. As if haunted by some spooks, any attempt to elect a Presiding member failed, because of the entrenched positions adopted by the members. Each nominated member had his supporters who stood ready to sabotage the other(s). This situation had persisted for such a long time; it was ticklish and dicey to predict the outcome of any such election.

The Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, 1992, spells out in Article 244; (1) The District Assembly shall have a Presiding member who shall be elected by the Assembly from among its members. 2) The Presiding Member shall be elected by at least two thirds of all the members of the Assembly. (3) The Presiding Member shall (a) preside over the meetings of the Assembly (b) perform such other functions as may be presided by law. By Article 248 (1) A candidate seeking election to a District Assembly or any lower local government unit shall present himself to the electorate as an individual and shall not use any symbol associated with any political party. (2) A political party shall not endorse, sponsor, offer a platform to any or in any way campaign for or against a candidate seeking election to a District Assembly or any lower local government unit.

Even though the Constitution (1992) frowns upon an 'individual' identifying himself with a political party, the practice on the ground was that these 'individuals' openly or clandestinely showed their biases and one could identify the individual members' political leanings. This was an open-secret—spoken about in their closets but none would admit publicly.

After winning the election, the next step was for the members to elect a Presiding Member. He or she was expected to win 2/3 majority of all the members of the Assembly. The person who became the Presiding Member was expected to be affable to a great majority of the membership, if not to all the members.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly had been without a Presiding Member for almost a year: the Assembly had sat nine times for this election and in all these settings, the members failed to elect the Presiding Member. Each time members were accusing one another of partisan interference. Matters came to a head on two occasions when the Assembly was turned into an arena for them to yield to their pugnacious instincts or inclinations. It was at this stage no longer an issue for discussion: it was purely a time to show one's pugilistic skills or be counted out. No jaw-jaw, but war-war. No exercise of the brain, but of the brawn. No wonder, the problem escalated to the apogee.

There was a deadlock; there was a stalemate, especially when Nana Kofi Senya and Nana Baffour Adjei Kesse, Adumhene, challenged each other for the position. Each of them garnered 60 plus votes, but these were not enough to satisfy the Constitutional requirement. Nana Baffour Adjei Kesse opted out of the race later in an attempt to resolve the impasse. But Nana Kofi Senyah could not get the nod because he could not get the 2/3 majority of the members to vote for him, with 62 'yes' votes and 65'no' votes. My little brother would say: 'se asa' (it was the end: nobody would benefit; it was to nobody else's credit; the benefit did not ensure to anyone—enerved or fortified).

When the waters were getting muddier Manhyia tactically withdrew its representation. Those representing the Kumasi Traditional Council, headed by Adumhene had played their roles as was expected of them, but Manhyia was getting worried over the inability of the KMA to elect the Presiding member.

Manhyia, therefore, withdrew three of the representatives, Nana Adjei Baffour Kesse Adumhene, Domeabrahene and Bebrehene. In their place, Manhyia selected Nana Adu Mensah Asare, Amakomhene, Otumfuo Kyeame Nana Kwame Bonsu and Asakyirihene Nana Mensah Bonsu, being the new entrants.

On Thursday, 13th October, 2016 the KMA met again to elect the Presiding MEMBER. It was only Nana Adu Mensah Asare, Amakomhene who stood unopposed. The subsequent balloting saw him winning 100 'yes' votes and 22'no' votes. He stood elected. The election of the Amakomhene as the Presiding Member should pave way for the smooth – running of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly. He is indeed a good compromise and Manhyia have demonstrated their maturity. Of course, Otumfuo Asantehene, Nana Osei Tutu deserves special mention for the role he played in resolving this impasse.

It is now for the Amakomhene to display his immense leadership style. He should not forget that the 22 people who voted 'no' are still in the Assembly, and he should act in such a way that he can win their confidence.

Kumasi residents can now breathe a sigh of relief. The compromise candidate, as Kumasi folk know him; will demonstrate effective leadership – that will show his neutrality in the wranglings and the goings – on in the Assembly.

Honourable Kofi Jumah, one – time Chief Executive of the KMA had all along been calling for 'compromise' – he stands vindicated. There was no need for arm – twisting and an unnecessary show of strength.

Baffour Kantankrakyi, Otumfuo's Kyeame should be the happy man now. He was getting worried over the happenings at KMA. Early on, the Kantankrakyi had noted: “As Nananom, we can't sit unconcerned about the lack of leadership at KMA. Presiding members and Assembly members will come and go but Kumasi will never pass away”.

The new Presiding Member, Nana Adu Mensah Asare was spot – on when in his acceptance speech, he promised to execute his functions without fear or favour and that he would not encourage factionalism in the Assembly. There are a lot of lessons to be learnt from those who had held the office before. The Amakomhene should learn the reasons for their successes or their failures. The Assemblymen are exhorted to eschew their partisan nature, and work in unity to achieve success.

With the clearance of this hurdle, what is left is the appointment of the Metropolitan Chief Executive. Nobody can bully the President, but it would be helpful if a similar 'compromise' candidate would be selected. Manhyia have done their bit, and chiefs are to stay out of national politics, hence let no room be created to force Nananom to interfere in politics for others to read meanings into their actions which may only have been dictated by their resolve to help their citizens.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly is a big Assembly. The members are, or are expected to be, knowledgeable and it is for them to set the pace for the other Assemblies to follow. One may be guided by the dictum of Abraham Lincoln: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power”.