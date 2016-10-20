Obrempong Predicts 60% win For NDC In Ayawaso West Wuogon

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Delali Kwasi alias Obrempong has predicted a 60 percent win for the party in this year’s general election.

He said this at the official launch of his campaign in this year’s polls.

The event which tookplace at the Bawaleshie Primary School park saw the presence of the National Chairman of the NDC, Kofi Poturphy, Hon. Sherry Ayittey, Hon. Kobby Achempong and other party bigwigs such as Elvis Affriyie Ankrah.

Speaking on the sidelines of his campaign launch, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate told Punch he has worked very hard in the constituency which has earned him the much deserving support from the people an indication that the party is poised to winning this year’s elections in the constituency.

Hon. Obrempong said he relates very well with the people in the constituency and during his door-to-door interactions he gathered that the area truly needed someone whom the people can easily rely on for more developmental projects and programs that will create jobs for the youth.

He said his relationship with the constituency executives has been very cordial even before he came to meet them in the party.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate posited that the party is solid on the ground and it is very clear that with the massive support of the electorate the party is adequately prepared to wrest power from the incumbent Member of Parliament Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko of the opposition NPP.

Hon. Obrempong intimated that the party is ensuring that issues which led them to lose votes in the 23 polling stations in the Legon area as a result of the lack of vigilance on the part of the polling station executives in the 2012 general election would be given maximum attention in this year’s elections.

“Something untoward happened and I can assure you that this time around such things will not be allowed to happen in this 2016 general elections,” he intimated.

He when he is elected into power he will lobby for more infrastructure projects whiles he brings in more investors to train and provide jobs for the youth in the constituency.

Hon. Delali Akwasi added that a Constituency Education Trust Fund would be established to help deprived and marginalized parents, who find it difficult to meet the educational needs of their children.

According to him, government is constructing an ultra-modern 650 bed medical hospital for the Legon area to cater for more sick cases and the numerous referrals

He said the youths are already benefiting from government’s initiatives such as the Youth Enterprise Support (YES) Fund, Masloc and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) which is seeking to employ 100,000 youth in the Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country.