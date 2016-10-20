The Business Law Society of Ghana has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) and political parties disqualified from contesting in the December polls to resort to dialogue and Alternative Dispute Resolution ADR.

The EC disqualified twelve presidential nominees from the race for variety of reason including failing to appropriately fill their forms.

The action provoked some political parties who have gone to court to fight their case.

In an interview with Citi News, President of the Business Law Society of Ghana, Osei Bonsu Dickson said resorting to ADR will avert the situation.

“We can prevent electoral and constitutional crisis with dialogue; which is why we recommend multilateral dialogue and ADR to be embraced and utilized alongside the court adjudicatory arrangements. The stakeholders in our elections – the EC, the political parties, the electorate, and donor organisations have diverse interest in the process. These multiple interests, can however, be accommodated through effective dialogue. With approximately 49 days to go to the polls, we respectfully urge the EC, the political parties and Ghanaians to explore dialogue and ADR.”

He also criticized the posturing of the EC saying it does not encourage Alternative Dispute Resolution.

“The Ghanaian electorate also deserves more open information about every aspect of the elections, especially the various civil mechanisms of resolving dispute. When applying its discretionary, power, however, we urge that the EC – as a public body which belongs to all Ghanaians to be guided by Articles 296, and 23 of the 1992 Constituency and ensure fairness and greater openness. The EC must be able to review its own decisions, where the situation so requires. To the political parties, we say commit fully to cooperation and dialogue with the EC,” he added.

PPP, NDP, GCPP sues EC

Some of the flagbearer's disqualified include the Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), Great Consolidated Popular Party among others have sued the commission praying the court to reinstate them.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

