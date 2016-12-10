Gambian president-elect urges Jammeh to accept defeat

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow on Saturday called on his predecessor Yahya Jammeh to accept defeat in the December 1 election and appealed for calm.

Barrow said Jammeh had no constitutional right to reject the results and declared: "I urge him to change his current position and accept the verdict of the people in good faith for the sake of the Gambia our homeland." Barrow also appealed to his own supporters to act with "discipline and maturity."