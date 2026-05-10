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Sun, 10 May 2026 Feature Article

Life is a Journey: Live it (Part 65)

Life is a Journey: Live it (Part 65)

The other autobiography
Charles Darwin Jr said while laughing his head off:”After all Heidi Jürgensen does not become a household name as a fashion shop tycoon rich and influential but as a witch. What matters is being known to leave a lasting footprint behind once we are gone. To live, work and die with future generations not knowing about you…that is real loneliness. So it is better for her to always be remembered. For all the wrong reasons. But the choice was hers.”

Susanne Fröhlich looked at him and laughed saying:” You are mean. You are sarcastic!"

“When the truth is mean and sarcastic…so let it be,” jumped Tobias Wittmann by his side. Both looked grim at Susanne Fröhlich.

“You should not listen to both of them,” turned Susanne Fröhlich around to show them her back and to stare at me. “Simply ignore them,”

Hans Wilder who had kept quiet for long came out to say:” Tell us what made you being interested in politics and history and…how did you enter politics.”

They all agreed, wanting to hear every step of the way. They rested on the dry grass while the fire went down. Tobias Wittmann saved the fire from dying by adding dried wood.

“Well then,” I made myself comfortable with a cushion in the back. “I am the black sheep in my family, a title well deserved and a title I am very proud of. In my wider family I am the only Christian. The others were baptised and confirmed as Christians but do not believe in God nor follow him wherever he might lead them. Sabine Fuchs, my younger sister, insists that such a God of mercy and peace does not exist as the world is faced with famine, hatred and war.

From early childhood my interest and focus was on anything around me. I felt that what elders decide is what affects in one or the other way also my life. And as history is past politics I had to understand politics and history to know what is going on and when against my views I must find ways to stand against political injustice by presenting a feasible alternative. When the alternative is found how to convince others to support my ideas.

In Primary School in school Fraenkelstraße I was the best pupil in the society subjects as it was called as the subject came very natural to me. In my family no one ever showed interest in politics and history. My mother never spoke about politics. She was a voter for the SPD out of family tradition not reflecting on her decision. After my return from the UK she started to be more interested in politics and sometimes did not vote for the SPD.

Anyway in the middle school in Fraenkelstraße with the help of my class teacher Mr. Georg Friese I was always marked with a note one in both subjects. At the age of seventeen I applied

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2026

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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