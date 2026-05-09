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Sat, 09 May 2026 Feature Article

President John Dramani Mahama Welcomes New Grandchild

President John Dramani Mahama Iwith Alyazia Frema Mahama/IPresident John Dramani Mahama [I]with Alyazia Frema Mahama[/I]

Ghana's sitting president has a growing family to celebrate alongside his national duties. Here is the full picture of President Mahama's journey into grand fatherhood.

The Latest Addition: Baby Thanina Gyamfua Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama recently shared a calm but meaningful moment with Ghanaians after announcing the arrival of his newest grandchild. Taking to social media, the president posted a simple yet touching photo of a newborn baby resting peacefully, wrapped gently in a soft blanket. The newborn, identified as Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, is the child of Shafik Mahama and his wife Asma.

The couples, who are known to live a private life, have mostly stayed away from the public eye, making moments like this rare to see. The post drew significant attention online, with social media users reacting warmly some admiring the peaceful photo, and others focusing on the joy of welcoming a new member to the Mahama family.

How It All Began: First Grandchild Alyazia
Mahama's grand fatherhood journey actually began a few years earlier. John Dramani Mahama welcomed his first grandchild, named Alyazia Frema Mahama, the child of his first son Shafik and his wife Asma, announcing the news on Facebook with the words: "Congratulations Shafik and Asma. Welcome granddaughter Alyazia Frema Mahama."

In a touching coincidence, Alyazia Frema Mahama was born on November 29, 2022 the same date on which her grandfather was born in 1958.

About Shafik Mahama
Shafik Mahama is the eldest son of President John Mahama. He has lived in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, where he pursued a degree in media and mass communication. On 16 July 2020, he married Asma, an Algerian woman, in a private ceremony attended by close family members.

A President and a Grandfather
For many Ghanaians, these posts are not just about births they are about family. They show a softer side of Mahama, away from politics and public duties; a moment where he is simply a grandfather celebrating new life.

President Mahama has been happily married to Lordina Dramani Mahama for over thirty-two years (Presidency), and by all accounts, the family continues to grow and thrive even as he serves his second term leading the Republic of Ghana.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1151 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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