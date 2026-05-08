Ho Central Mosque tension persist as court bonds rival Imam factions for peace

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, says the Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has suspended the reopening of the Ho Central Mosque following a negative security assessment within the Ho Zongo community.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, after touring the area, Mr Gunu explained that the decision was reached after consultations with community leaders and stakeholders to determine whether conditions were suitable to reopen the mosque.

“We engaged the leadership and assessed the mood on the ground to determine whether conditions were favourable for reopening the mosque,” he stated.

Mr Gunu described the exercise as a “security intelligence assessment” and stressed that the decision was aimed at preserving peace and preventing further disturbances within the community.

“It is not by hook or crook to reopen the mosque. We realised the atmosphere is still not favourable, and some people continue to demand justice for those injured during the disturbances,” he said.

The Minister assured residents that REGSEC would continue to engage all stakeholders, including the rival factions, traditional authorities, and security agencies, to ensure lasting peace before any final decision is taken to reopen the Mosque.

Meanwhile, the long-running dispute over leadership of the Muslim community in Ho has taken a fresh turn after the Ho District Court ordered two rival Islamic leaders to enter into a peace bond.

The court, presided over by Mr Albert Owusu Annor, directed Alhaji Alfa Anas Hamidu and Alhaji Muniru Ali to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for one year or face imprisonment with hard labour in default.

The order followed an application filed by the Republic under Sections 22 and 23 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), amid renewed concerns over peace and security within the Zongo community.

Chief Superintendent Omani Boakye moved the application on behalf of the Republic, while Senior State Attorney Andrews Dodzi Adugu led the prosecution and Counsel Emil Atsu Agbakpe represented the first respondent.

According to the prosecution, the dispute over the Volta Regional Chief Imam position has persisted for more than four years and has repeatedly threatened peace within the Muslim community in Ho.

The court heard that earlier interventions, including a 2023 peace bond involving the respondents and eight others, temporarily restored calm but failed to completely resolve tension, leading to the closure of the Ho Central Mosque.

The affidavit supporting the application further alleged that one faction forcibly reopened the Mosque despite closure directives, worsening tensions after the National Chief Imam was reported to have recognised Alhaji Muniru Ali as Volta Regional Chief Imam — a move resisted by supporters of Alhaji Alfa Anas Hamidu.

Counsel for the first respondent, however, challenged portions of the prosecution's claims, arguing that documents attached to the affidavit contradicted assertions that the National Chief Imam directly installed regional imams.

The court also revisited a violent incident on December 26, 2025, during which armed men allegedly attacked worshippers at the mosque, leaving some persons with gunshot injuries and heightening fear within the community.

Following the disturbances, REGSEC ordered the closure of the Mosque and deployed security personnel to maintain law and order, while investigations continued.

Ghana News Agency gathered that the faction, who suffered injuries in a shooting incident are demanding justice as a prerequisite for any peace gestures.

GNA