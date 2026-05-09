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Isaac Balami: Nigerian Aviator, Entrepreneur, and Youth Leader

Feature Article Isaac Balami: Nigerian Aviator, Entrepreneur, and Youth Leader
SAT, 09 MAY 2026

Isaac David Balami is a multifaceted Nigerian figure engineer, aviator, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political activist widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most prominent youth leaders.

Aviation Career
Balami served as the National President of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) for eight years. During this time, he championed the development of aviation professionals and advocated for industry best practices.

As the founder of 7 Star Global Airlines and 7 Star Global Hangar, he built one of the largest aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in West and Central Africa, positioning Nigeria as a hub for aviation excellence on the continent.

Business Empire
7Star Global is a group of companies comprising 7Star Global Hangar (the first independent and private MRO in West and Central Africa), 7Star Global Airlines (billed as the first African premium airline), 7Star Apparels (a Nigerian fashion brand), and Buy7Star, a Nigerian e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs.

Education: IBUAM
One of Balami's most ambitious projects is in the field of education. He recently announced the licensing of the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), described as a landmark move for aviation education in Nigeria, aimed at bridging the gap between technical excellence and world-class management training.

IBUAM's programs offer both academic degrees and internationally recognized certifications, including Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Pilot Licenses and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Licenses, with practical internships and industry-based learning as core components of its curriculum.
Politics

Balami has been an active voice in Nigerian politics. In September 2022, he publicly defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party, in support of Peter Obi's presidential candidacy, and was appointed Deputy National Campaign Manager of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign.

However, after the 2023 elections, he returned to the APC, citing disillusionment with the Labour Party and expressing satisfaction with the level of inclusiveness and equity he observed under President Tinubu's administration.

Philanthropy
Balami is a philanthropist with over 600 orphans and widows under the direct care of the Isaac Balami Foundation. He is also a recipient of over a hundred local and international awards for his personal and career achievements.

He has also held other leadership roles, including former President of the Arewa Consultative Forum (youth wing) and former spokesperson for the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Isaac Balami stands out as a rare combination of technical expertise, entrepreneurial drive, and civic engagement, making him one of Nigeria's most influential young voices across aviation, business, and public life.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1151 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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