Four killed in Savannah Region road crash involving tipper truck

Four people, including a pregnant woman and her daughter, have lost their lives in a fatal road accident involving a tipper truck at Kinkinlin near Makango in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday as a group of women and girls were heading to their farms to gather shea nuts.

Eyewitnesses said the tipper truck, bearing registration number GB-2359-20, was travelling towards Makango when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck is said to have crossed into the opposite lane, knocked down the victims from behind, and overturned.

Five people were struck in the accident. Four died on the spot, while the lone survivor sustained severe injuries.

The injured victim was initially rushed to the Salaga Hospital and later referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further medical treatment.

Reports indicate that the deceased were all members of the same family.