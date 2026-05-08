IGP special operations team seizes drugs worth GH¢200,000

The Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team has arrested 50 suspects following an intelligence-led anti-narcotics operation carried out on May 7, 2026, at the Madina Market enclave in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects comprise 46 males and four females. Preliminary screening conducted by the police revealed that the group forms part of a multinational criminal network involving 25 Ghanaians, 13 Nigerians, nine Nigeriens, one Malian, one Togolese, and one Burkinabe national.

Police identified two suspects, Abigail Oko, 26, and Mohammed Zaya, a Nigerien national, as alleged kingpins within the network.

Two other suspects, Yusif Abubakar, 25, and Amadu Alfani, 43, both Nigerien nationals, were also identified as shop owners allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of narcotic substances within the market.

The operation led to the retrieval of a large quantity of suspected narcotics and related materials, including 230 boxes of Tramadol valued at GH¢130,000, 49 boxes of wrappers valued at GH¢26,000, 10 parcels of Indian hemp valued at GH¢15,000, 13 boxes of crushers, mobile phones, scissors, knives, and other suspected drug-related items.

Police estimate the total street value of the recovered exhibits at about GH¢200,000.

All 50 suspects, together with the retrieved items, have been transferred to the National Operations Directorate Headquarters for further investigations and necessary action.

The exercise is said to be one of the largest anti-narcotics operations conducted in the Madina area this year and reflects the Special Operations Team’s renewed focus on market centres and public spaces where drug trafficking activities have become increasingly widespread.

The Ghana Police Service says it will continue targeted operations against the supply, distribution, and sale of narcotic substances in markets, communities, and other public spaces across the country.

The Inspector-General of Police commended officers involved in the operation for their dedication and professionalism, noting that their efforts remain vital to the fight against crime.

Police also expressed appreciation to members of the public who continue to provide credible and timely information to support law enforcement operations.

Authorities say the suspects will be arraigned before court after investigations are completed, while efforts continue to identify and dismantle the wider supply networks linked to the Madina Market drug trade.