ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EOCO declares three women wanted

  Fri, 08 May 2026
Headlines EOCO declares three women wanted
FRI, 08 MAY 2026 1

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared three women wanted over their alleged involvement in causing financial loss to the state.

The anti-graft agency, in separate public notices, named the suspects as Esther Osaah Boateng, Mercy Korang, and Rita Ewura Abena Appiah.

According to EOCO, the three women are being sought in connection with cases involving alleged financial impropriety, although the agency did not disclose the specific amounts involved or identify the affected state institutions.

The notices were accompanied by photographs of the suspects as part of efforts to seek public assistance in locating them.

Esther Osaah Boateng was listed first in the notices. EOCO stated that she is wanted for the alleged offence of causing financial loss to the state and appealed to anyone with information on her whereabouts to assist investigators.

Mercy Korang was also named in the public appeal. The agency said she is being sought for the same alleged offence, but provided no further details regarding the allegations against her.

The third suspect, Rita Ewura Abena Appiah, is similarly accused of causing financial loss to the state. Her photograph and details were also published as part of EOCO’s nationwide appeal.

EOCO has urged members of the public with relevant information to report to its Head Office near the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra, any of its regional offices, or the nearest police station.

The agency also provided two contact numbers for public assistance: 0579723307 and 0579709066.

EOCO was established under the Economic and Organised Crime Office Act, 2010 (Act 804), with the mandate to investigate and prosecute serious economic and organised crimes, including corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

The agency also has powers to freeze assets, conduct searches, and seize property connected to criminal investigations.

Public wanted notices are typically issued in cases where suspects are believed to be evading arrest or where investigators are unable to determine their whereabouts through routine procedures.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Akoto | 5/8/2026 11:07:37 PM

If EOCO has the power to free assets and stolen money, then they must freeze the assets and financial accounts of Akufo-Addo. The man is a thief. Why should this criminal have peace while goat thieves are given five to six years? Judges must be careful because they are not doing a good job.

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

EOCO declares three women wanted EOCO declares three women wanted

2 hours ago

Four killed in Savannah Region road crash involving tipper truck Four killed in Savannah Region road crash involving tipper truck

3 hours ago

The junta-led west African country has grappled with more than a decade of violence. By Sophie RAMIS, Vincent LEFAI (AFP) Mali junta says will not talk with 'terrorist' groups

5 hours ago

Ho Central Mosque tensionpersistas court bonds rival Imam factions for peace Ho Central Mosque tension persist as court bonds rival Imam factions for peace

5 hours ago

Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy agreement with us — Rent Control boss Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy ...

5 hours ago

IGP special operations team seizes drugs worth GH¢200,000 IGP special operations team seizes drugs worth GH¢200,000

5 hours ago

Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway

6 hours ago

South Africa xenophobic attacks a setback to African solidarity — Zanetor South Africa xenophobic attacks a setback to African solidarity — Zanetor

6 hours ago

GTA intensifies enforcement against illegal hostels around Legon and UPSA GTA intensifies enforcement against illegal hostels around Legon and UPSA

6 hours ago

You will be arrested — Police warns individuals engaging in criminality under content creation 'You will be arrested' — Police warns individuals engaging in criminality under ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line