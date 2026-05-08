EOCO declares three women wanted

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared three women wanted over their alleged involvement in causing financial loss to the state.

The anti-graft agency, in separate public notices, named the suspects as Esther Osaah Boateng, Mercy Korang, and Rita Ewura Abena Appiah.

According to EOCO, the three women are being sought in connection with cases involving alleged financial impropriety, although the agency did not disclose the specific amounts involved or identify the affected state institutions.

The notices were accompanied by photographs of the suspects as part of efforts to seek public assistance in locating them.

Esther Osaah Boateng was listed first in the notices. EOCO stated that she is wanted for the alleged offence of causing financial loss to the state and appealed to anyone with information on her whereabouts to assist investigators.

Mercy Korang was also named in the public appeal. The agency said she is being sought for the same alleged offence, but provided no further details regarding the allegations against her.

The third suspect, Rita Ewura Abena Appiah, is similarly accused of causing financial loss to the state. Her photograph and details were also published as part of EOCO’s nationwide appeal.

EOCO has urged members of the public with relevant information to report to its Head Office near the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra, any of its regional offices, or the nearest police station.

The agency also provided two contact numbers for public assistance: 0579723307 and 0579709066.

EOCO was established under the Economic and Organised Crime Office Act, 2010 (Act 804), with the mandate to investigate and prosecute serious economic and organised crimes, including corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

The agency also has powers to freeze assets, conduct searches, and seize property connected to criminal investigations.

Public wanted notices are typically issued in cases where suspects are believed to be evading arrest or where investigators are unable to determine their whereabouts through routine procedures.